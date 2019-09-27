The Grain Elevator and Processing Society and Kansas State University offer five courses online courses in October. Courses run from Oct. 29 through Dec. 3, and registration closes Oct. 23.
This course was developed by the USDA’s Federal Grain Inspection Service in conjunction with GEAPS and K-State. It introduces the basics of grain inspections, provides a history of inspection and an overview of general techniques.
Participants learn about quality management systems and how to use them in agricultural storage environments. This course provides strategies for integrating systems into normal business activities and teaches how to create food safety plans and develop quality management systems. After completing the course, participants should be able to do a basic quality analysis of facility operations and identify points where physical quality or economics are impacted.
Lectures identify the main risks of working in the industry, discuss precautions and emphasize the need to learn and follow company and facility safety and health policies. This course is a great resource for new grain industry workers, and serves a refresher for more experienced employees.
This course teaches safe function, monitoring, adjustments, maintenance and repair of equipment used in grain facility operations. Lectures cover the parts, components and troubleshooting of common elevator equipment. They also address maintenance methodology, dust suppression and collection, power drive transmissions, screw conveyors and bin sweeps.
This course focuses on the quality control and quality assurance principles of milling, including milling process quality, flour analysis, sampling and additives. Participants will learn methods to quantitatively analyze both flour quality and mill performance. The tools and techniques introduced in this course will enable better and more efficient communication between the milling operative and the quality control/quality assurance department.
GEAPS 530, 540 and 630 are all required for base credentials from GEAPS and K-State. Learn more about the credential program on the GEAPS website.
Courses cost $700 for GEAPS members and $965 for non-members. Courses can be completed any time over the five week schedule, and each offering should take approximately 10 hours to complete. Companies can save up to 20 percent on blocks of registrations with the volume discount program. For more information about the courses or the GEAPS/K-State Distance Education Program, visit the GEAPS website, contact Melissa Ferguson or call 763-999-4300.
