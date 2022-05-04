Garden City Community College is set to receive $1.5 million in state funding for expansion of John Deere Ag Tech, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding training. The expansion will adjoin the existing John Deere Training Facility and allow GCCC to serve more students and meet local industry workforce demands.
"We are excited by the announcement of funding for this much-needed expansion. Our John Deere Ag Tech, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding programs continue to grow and there is a high demand for these careers," shared Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC President. "We want to extend our thanks to the State and Legislators for recognizing the importance of this project," he said.
The state budget was signed by Governor Kelly on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and included $28.5 million in matching funding for community college program and facility enhancements. Garden City Community College was one of the five community colleges to have a project request approved, which required the project requests to have a 1:1 match. GCCC has secured over $1.5 million in equipment and machinery donations from industry partners and dealerships to match the John Deere Facility expansion. A special thanks to House and Senate leadership for recognizing the important of including this in the state budget.
Also included in the state budget was an increase in tiered and non-tiered funding for community colleges, in which GCCC will receive an additional $214,471 of state funding next year.
The state's higher education budget also included an increase in funding of $2.5 million to the SB 155/Excel in CTE Program for dual credit students enrolling in approved technical programs. GCCC will continue to offer a multitude of classes through this program to area high school students.
Additionally, all community colleges were approved for a tax credit program. GCCC will have $500,000 in tax credits available at a 60% rate for campus improvement projects. More information will be forthcoming on these tax credits as the specific details are finalized with the state. If you are interested in receiving more information about tax credits or inquiring about eligibility for tax credits through GCCC, please contact Scott Kedrowski at scott.kedrowski@gcccks.edu or Karla Armstrong at karla.armstrong@gcccks.edu.
