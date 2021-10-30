The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to assist landowners in source water protection priority areas to install conservation practices. Interested landowners have until Nov. 19, 2021, to apply.
John Wilson, acting state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska said, “Since nearly all Nebraskans get their drinking water from groundwater, it’s important we work together to help protect this resource from contamination.”
Agricultural land located in the source water protection priority areas (see map) may be eligible to receive financial assistance.
Nebraska NRCS is now accepting applications for source water protection funding. Approved applicants can receive funding to install conservation practices used to address water quality that include: Nutrient management, irrigation water management, cover crops, and conversion of flood to pivot or subsurface drip irrigation systems.
NRCS field office staff can determine if applicants are eligible for source water protection priority area financial assistance.
Applications are accepted anytime, but to be considered for funding in 2022, applications must be received by Nov. 19, 2021. Visit your local NRCS field office to learn more.
