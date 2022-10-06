Legal News

The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 10 state attorneys general on Sept. 29 filed a complaint in federal court against pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc. for allegedly paying distributors to block competitors from selling cheaper generic products to farmers.

According to an FTC release, “The complaint alleges that the pesticide firms run so-called ‘loyalty programs’ in which distributors only get paid if they limit business with competing manufacturers. Cutting off competition has allowed the defendants to inflate their prices and force American farmers to spend millions of dollars more for their products. The complaint seeks to shut down this pay-to-block scheme and restore competition to affected markets.”

