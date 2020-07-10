Minnesota agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers who incurred losses due to recent natural disasters. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due by March 1, 2021.
High winds
Physical loss loans are available to eligible agricultural producers in Freeborn County who suffered losses due to high winds that occurred on June 2, 2020.
Producers in the contiguous Minnesota counties of Faribault, Mower, Steele, and Waseca, along with Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
High winds and hail
Physical loss loans are available to eligible agricultural producers in Lincoln County who suffered losses due to high winds that occurred on June 4.
Producers in the contiguous Minnesota counties of Lyon, Pipestone, and Yellow Medicine, along with Brookings, Deuel, and Moody counties in South Dakota, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.
