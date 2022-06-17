IMG_8086.JPG

Pictured (from left to right) are FSA Kansas State Executive Director Dennis McKinney, Russell County Program Technician Stephanie Nuss, FSA District Director Lynn Peterson, Russell County Program Technician Jenna Ellis, Russell County Acting Director Monte Nuss, Bar S Ranch owner Ken Stielow, U.S. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux, Bar S Ranch owner Stephanie Dickerson and Bar S Ranch owner David Dickerson. (Photo courtesy of .)
A recent Farm Service Agency tour started in Ellis County at the FSA office where several program technicians, county directors, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Kansas Livestock Association representatives, Kansas Sorghum and Kansas Corn representatives, and FSA state office members discussed the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish (ELAP), and other FSA programs.

They traveled to Dickinson Ranch in Ellis County and toured damaged, repaired, and replaced fences and discussed grazing with Dickinson. Then they traveled to Bar S Ranch for lunch and more discussion on specific programs and how they helped or hindered the producers, what changes could be made to make programs better, and how to make signing up for programs easier.

