A free University of Missouri Extension webinar series on home gardening begins at 6:30 p.m., May 5.
MU Extension specialists developed the eight-part series to help people who want to grow healthy foods, according to Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension horticulturist. The eight-part evening series includes an hour of instruction and 30 minutes for questions and answers. Registrants may attend individual sessions or the entire series.
Classes cover the basics of cool- and warm-season gardening, including container gardening, from fertility to food preservation.
Topics and specialists teaching the webinar include the following:
Planning Your Garden, May 5, Donna Aufdenberg; Crop Fertility, May 12, Justin Keay; Insects in Your Garden, May 19, Tamra Reall; Disease Prevention and Management, May 26, Debi Kelly; Cool Season Crops, June 2, David Trinklein; Warm Season Crops, June 9, Katie Kammler; Container Gardening, June 16, David Trinklein; and Preserving the Harvest, June 23, Leslie Bertsch.
Register for each class at extension2.missouri.edu/events/home-gardening-webinar-series or email jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu to learn more.
