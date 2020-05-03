Registration is now open for a free three-part series, “Your Financial Health in the COVID-19 Era.” The webinars, starting May 1, are available online to all Missourians through a collaboration between the University of Missouri’s Department of Personal Financial Planning and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MU.
The COVID-19 pandemic and response have affected people in unprecedented ways, including job loss, investment losses and business closures. The pandemic has also placed a heavy strain on health care systems, personal relationships and social safety nets.
Using plain language and easy-to-use tools, this series is designed to help participants manage some of the social and financial impacts and make sense of the overwhelming amount of information available now.
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 1, May 15 and May 29, each session includes a one-hour presentation followed by a 30-minute Q&A. The series is free and open to the public. Register at www.cvent.com/d/wnq5mj/4W.
For details, visit https://bit.ly/3eZuGNE.
