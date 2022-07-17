Free legal and financial clinics are being offered for farmers and ranchers across Nebraska in July. The clinics are one-on-one in-person meetings with an agricultural law attorney and an agricultural financial counselor. These are not group sessions, and they are confidential.
The attorney and financial advisor specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial and business planning, transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, debt structure and cash flow, agricultural disaster programs, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an independent, outside perspective on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch.
Clinic Dates
July 22—Grand Island
July 27—Norfolk
July 28—Valentine
To sign up for a free clinic or to get more information, call the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.
Funding for this work is provided by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
