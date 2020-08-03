Free legal and financial clinics are being offered Aug. 12, 20 and 26 for farmers and ranchers across the state in August 2020. The clinics are one-on-one meetings with an agricultural law attorney and an agricultural financial counselor. These are not group sessions, and they are confidential.
The attorney and financial advisor specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial and business planning, transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, debt structure and cash flow, agricultural disaster programs, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an independent, outside perspective on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch.
COVID-19: For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.
To sign up for a free clinic or to get more information, call the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.
Funding for this work is provided by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
