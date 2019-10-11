Soil Health Assessments, Advantages of Soil Testing and Cover Crops & Grazing Systems will be among the topics during the Free Conservation Workshop and Lunch, Nov. 18 in Miami, Oklahoma. The workshop will be presented by the Quapaw Nation and the Ottawa Conservation District, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and several great partners.
Carol Crouch, NRCS State Tribal Liaison, and Mitchell Albright of the Quapaw Nation will provide the introduction and welcome.
Shirley Hudson will provide Conservation District Announcements and talk about Serving on Conservation Boards.
Michael Ramming of NRCS will talk about the USDA NRCS and Brenda Moore of the USDA Farm Service Agency will provide an FSA Program Update.
Also from USDA, Troy Marshall of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, will discuss the importance of the Ag Census. Amy Seiger of the OCC will share about OCC Projects as well as Updates.
Several individuals will cover numerous Soil Health Topics, including: Cover Crop Benefits; Advantages of Soil Health Lab Tests; Soil Health Assessments and Managing Grazing Systems & Cover Crops.
NRCS partners for the workshop include, the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council and USDA agencies and conservation groups.
The conservation program discussions will be led by the Farm Service Agency, National Agricultural Statistics Service, NRCS, and OCC and others.
The workshop is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18. The workshop will be held at the Inter-Tribal Council Conference Room located at 21 N.S. “8” Tribe Trail, in Miami, Oklahoma. Pre-registration begins at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by November 13 by calling Michael Ramming, NRCS, 918-542-4576, ext. 3 or Mitchell Albright, Quapaw Nation, 918-238-3099, ext. 4051, or by emailing Dr. Carol Crouch carol.crouch@usda.gov . The workshop is open to the public.
Questions? Email nrcsinfo@ok.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.