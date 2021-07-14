Challenging farm economic times led to the important new AgProfit Strategies workshop for beginning and experienced farmers, slated for Colwich, Kansas, July 28.
From ag trade issues and the loss of dairy markets to rising land prices, agriculture has faced many challenges in recent years. Grain and cattle producers want to forge reliable methods for increasing revenue and protecting their investments. To that end, National Farmers Organization, based in Ames, Iowa, is hosting 36 seminars during the next three years, and Colwich hosts one for Kansans at the ICM building.
The free workshop, hosted by National Farmers’ Grain Marketing Adviser Theresa Seiler, begins with registration at 8:30 a.m., and concludes at 2 p.m. Attendees can tour The Andersons ethanol plant next door to the ICM building at 2 p.m.
Presenters will cover the following farm profit topics:
• Grain Marketing and Risk Management, Mark Knight, senior marketing manager, Scoular Grain;
• Livestock Marketing, Contracts and Risk Management, Jeff Rose, National Farmers cattle risk manager;
• Myths and Facts About Farm Profitability, Dale Nordquist, University of Minnesota Center for Farm Financial Management;
• What Lenders Are Looking For, Patrick S. Fallon, executive vice president, Plains State Bank; and
• The Latest in Animal Nutrition, Vaccines and Handling Practices, Ruben Zeller, manager, Smoky Hill Feedlot.
Producers can register online at nationalfarmers.com/agprofit. The 8:30 a.m. July 28 AgProfit Strategies seminar is part of a 36-meeting series launched in 2020 and spearheaded by National Farmers. AgProfit Strategies is partially funded by USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture. Lunch is provided. Beginning farmers, attendees who have been farming less than 10 years, or have filed fewer than 10 Schedule F tax forms, can receive a $250 stipend to cover travel costs and expenses incurred while being off the farm for the day. A mentoring program is also available.
National Farmers markets milk, livestock and crops for thousands of American agricultural producers.
