With voting by all 12 of the rail unions representing 125,000 rail workers complete, four of them have rejected the deal mediated by the Joe Biden administration Sept. 15, setting the stage for a Dec. 8 strike if no agreement with the railroads is reached by Dec. 4. Although a compromise pay increase of 24% was reached in September, the remaining issues have to do with working conditions—especially on-call schedules and paid time off for medical visits.

The latest voting results were announced the morning of Nov. 21 by the two largest rail unions. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen voted to accept the agreement by a 54% to 46% margin. The Transportation Division of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) also released the results of their vote. A small percentage of the SMART-TD union—the yardmasters—voted to accept the agreement with a 62% majority. However, the overwhelming majority of SMART-TD members—engineers, conductors, brakemen—voted against ratification by a slim 50.87& majority.

