Agricultural producers, pundits and policymakers have many questions about when a new farm bill will be passed and what policies and politics it will incorporate.

Money Spent.png

“Will it happen in 2023, or will a friend of mine who has (bet) 50 bucks on 2025 end up doubling his money?” said Spencer Chase, managing editor for Agri-Pulse, during a recent Farm Foundation Forum focused on “What to Expect From the 2023 Farm Bill.”

Farm Bill.png
CBO.png

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.