Terry Peach, a well-known Oklahoma agriculture leader and statesman, died Jan. 20. Born in 1951 on a farm near Mutual, Oklahoma, few Oklahomans have been as involved in as many aspects of the Sooner’s State agriculture as Peach.
After attending Oklahoma State University and teaching agriculture education for a short time, he returned to his family farm near Woodward, Oklahoma. In the early 1990s Oklahoma Gov. David Walters selected Peach to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. Peach was appointed as Oklahoma executive director of the Farm Service Agency within the United States Department of Agriculture during the Clinton administration from 1993 to 2000.
Under Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry, Peach served as state’s secretary of agriculture from 2003 to 2011. During his eight years Peach was known for his ability to unify and build alliances between agriculture groups in Oklahoma. After departing from his position at the capitol, he continued to work in the agriculture industry by serving on the Oklahoma board of directors for American Farmers and Ranchers. The current Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur, released a statement on Peach’s passing.
“I was incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, Terry Peach,” she said. “Terry was a dear friend and mentor of mine and gave me so many opportunities early in my career. Terry was incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about the agriculture industry and spent his tenure at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry making decisions that were good for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. Terry served Oklahoma agriculture in several capacities and was well respected across the state. Oklahoma has lost a true gentleman and champion for agriculture. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”
Funeral and memorial services are pending.
