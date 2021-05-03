Aimpoint Research, a global, strategic intelligence firm based in Columbus, Ohio, has hired former U.S. Ambassador Gregg Doud as vice president of global situational awareness and chief economist.
Doud most recently served as Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and is one of the primary architects of the U.S.-China "Phase One" trade agreement.
Aimpoint Research specializes in providing intelligence to the agri-food value chain. Doud will work closely with members of the Executive Intelligence Network and play a major role as the organization tackles priorities that include Farmer of the Future, Next Gen Consumer and Mobility of the Future.
“We are thrilled to bring Gregg onto our team," said Brett Sciotto, Aimpoint Research CEO. "His economics background, experience in trade and commodity markets and his global perspective will be an extraordinary addition as we serve our clients in the agri-food industry. Gregg will also bring tremendous insights to our thought leadership platforms and Executive Intelligence Network."
Doud cited the company's approach to intelligence and core values for his decision.
"Aimpoint Research is built on the foundational principals of military intelligence and the core belief that food power is essential to national security,” Doud said. "I was drawn to those values, as well as to their distinctive approach to intelligence. They are doing fantastic things in the agri-food industry as they work to build resiliency and competitive advantage for their clients. I'm honored to join them in their mission."
Prior to his role with the U.S. Trade Representative Doud served as president of the Commodity Markets Council, the leading trade association for commodity futures exchanges and their industry counterparts, where he worked to lead the industry in addressing global market and risk management issues.
As a senior staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Doud helped craft the 2012 Senate Farm Bill working on international trade, food aid, livestock, and oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Doud served as chief economist for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association for eight years and is a former market analyst for the U.S. Wheat Associates.
Raised on a dry-land wheat, grain sorghum, soybean, swine and cow-calf operation near Mankato, Kansas, Doud continues to be involved in his family's 100-year-old farm and is a partner in a commercial cow-calf operation. He received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with an emphasis in animal science and his master’s degree in agricultural economics, both from Kansas State University. He currently resides with his family on their horse farm in Lothian, Maryland.
