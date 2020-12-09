Tom Vilsack, a longtime friend of President-elect Joe Biden, is expected to be nominated as secretary of agriculture, according to multiple media outlets.
Vilsack served as secretary of agriculture under President Barack Obama fro 2009 to 2017 and was a key figure in developing renewable and biofuels policies. Vilsack was governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007.
Vilsack is currently the president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. When he was nominated in 2008 he received a large bipartisan support from various entities and has been advocate for livestock producers.
