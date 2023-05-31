Openings remain for a June 9 forest and woodland management workshop at the Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area near Clark, Missouri.
During the workshop, which runs 9 a.m. to noon, forestry and wildlife professionals will talk about managing woodlands for wildlife, prescribed burns and sustainable harvesting. “If you are interested in healthy forests and providing wildlife with places to live and things to eat, this workshop is for you,” says University of Missouri Extension natural resources specialist Brian Schweiss.
