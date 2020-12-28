BASF recently donated $3,000 to the Kansas Food Bank through the Sack Hunger initiative. In total, the campaign has raised more than $18,000 in the last six years thanks to BASF and the hardworking Kansas State football team defensive line.
For the last six football seasons, every time the Kansas State defensive line sacked an opposing quarterback, BASF donated $100 directly to the Kansas Food Bank as part of the Sack Hunger initiative. In 2019, an estimated 215,000 people in the Kansas Food Bank’s service area turn to food pantries and meal service programs to feed themselves and their families.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused Kansans to miss paychecks, lose jobs and removed access to school meals; resulting in over a 30% increase in demand. The Kansas Food Bank, which has purchased over a million dollars more food from March to October than the same period last year, plays an important role in fulfilling this unprecedented need.
"BASF has become a great partner of the Kansas Food Bank," said Brian Walker, president and CEO of the Kansas Food Bank. "The Sack Hunger initiative is such a creative way to bring hunger relief and help us put missing meals on the table of our neighbors in need."
According to Feeding America, more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a 60% increase in the number of people seeking help from food banks.
While the football season may be over, hunger relief efforts are ongoing. To join us in supporting the Kansas Food Bank, visit http://www.kansasfoodbank.org/how-to-help/donate-money/.
