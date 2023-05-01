Rural Health.png

After a brand of organic frozen strawberries were linked to the hepatitis A virus, Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee reminds consumers that washing hands is important to preventing illness.

“Hepatitis A can be spread from close, personal contact with an infected person as it is very contagious,” Blakeslee said. “Eating food or drink that has been contaminated at any point in the food chain from harvesting, processing, handling and at home can lead to hepatitis A illness.”

