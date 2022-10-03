BN Tyson.png

Tyson Foods, Springdale, Arkansas, announced three key changes to the company’s enterprise leadership team as part of its continuing effort to focus on the future while delivering operational excellence for its customers and consumers across the world.

Stewart Glendinning will transition from his current role as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Tyson to take on the position of group president for Prepared Foods. John R. Tyson has been named chief financial officer for Tyson Foods. John R. Tyson will continue to lead enterprise strategy and sustainability activities as part of the company’s commitment to developing a more sustainable protein system. Amy Tu has been named president and international and chief administrative officer, expanding her current enterprise leadership role as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, global governance and corporate affairs.

