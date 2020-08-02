Join the free Food Preservation Virtual Learning Series! Each session will include a short presentation on a specific topic followed by a discussion and question/answer sessions. All sessions will be taught online through Zoom and all will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Aug. 5 session will be Food Preservation 101; Aug. 19 will be boiling water canning, steam canning and pressure canning; and Sept. 2 will be freezing and dehydrating.
Each Zoom session will be recorded and a link to the recording will be sent to all participants who register.
Sessions will be led by Nebraska Extension's Food Preservation Team: Brenda Aufdenkamp, Cindy Brison, Nancy Frecks, Georgia Jones, Carol Larvick, Carol Schwarz, Nancy Urbanec and Cami Wells.
To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/homefoodpreservation, email Brenda Aufdenkamp at baufdenkamp1@unl.edu or call 308-532-2683 for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.