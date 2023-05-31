Screenshot 2023-05-30 at 11.09.10 AM.png

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end, the Kansas Department of Agriculture reminds all those in the Kansas agriculture community that mental health needs to be a priority all year round. As farmers and ranchers face unavoidable pressure from the daily challenges that are part of agriculture, from unpredictable weather to fluctuations in commodity market prices, added stress can be difficult to manage.

Several years ago, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with several Kansas ag partners, developed a website to provide resources and support to those dealing with ag-related stress. The website can be found at KansasAgStress.org.

