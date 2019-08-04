Arkansas farmers affected by the spring’s record-breaking flooding will be able to learn about available options for recovery efforts at a meeting Aug. 15 at the Conway County Fairgrounds.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building at the fairgrounds in Morrilton, near the city park.
“This outreach meeting brings together several agencies that can offer varying aspects of recovery help,” said Kevin Van Pelt, Conway County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “We want all of our affected producers to know what’s out there for them.”
The agenda will include updates on countywide projects from Conway County Judge Jimmy Hart, and a question-and-answer panel.
The meeting is presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Conway County Conservation District, Arkansas Natural Resource Commission, the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Cooperative Extension Service.
Here’s the meeting agenda:
- 9 a.m.—Introduction and overview, Cindy Neal, Natural Resources Conservation Service, moderator
- 9:10 a.m.—Update on countywide projects, Jimmy Hart, Conway County judge
- 9:20 a.m.—USDA Program Availability, Carol Hoyt, Farm Service Agency Loans; Robert Evans, FSA Programs; Tiffany Williams, NRCS
- 10:10 a.m.—Flood recovery for ag producers: Jennifer Caraway, Miller County extension – Forages; Kevin VanPelt, Conway County extension agent - Cropland
- 10:30 a.m.—Q & A and panel discussion with Mike Sullivan, NRCS state conservationist, and David Curtis, FSA state director.
For information about the meeting, contact the Conway County Extension Office at 501-977-2146.
