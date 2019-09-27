According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for Sept. 24 released Sept. 26, rapidly intensifying “flash drought”—attributed in part to extreme late-summer heat—continued to afflict many areas from the lower Midwest and Mid-Atlantic States to the Gulf Coast. Conversely, heavy to excessive rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda eradicated drought but caused locally catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas and western Louisiana. Farther west, late-season showers on the heels of an abysmal Southwestern monsoon (to-date) helped stem drought increases in the Four Corners region, while rain and mountain snow further reduced lingering drought in the northwestern quarter of the nation. Meanwhile, additional moderate to heavy rain eased or alleviated dryness and drought from the Northwest into the Great Lakes. Outside of the lower 48, additional heavy rainfall eased lingering drought and dryness in south-central Alaska. Elsewhere, short-term drought persisted across the Hawaiian Islands, while Puerto Rico was mostly dry; rain arrived in Puerto Rico after the monitoring period ended (Tuesday morning).
High Plains
Most of the region remained free of drought, as above-normal temperatures in the east contrasted with cool albeit dry conditions in the west. However, Abnormal Dryness (D0) and Moderate Drought (D1) were increased in parts of southwestern Kansas as well as south-central and western Colorado due to increasingly dry conditions over the past 90 days (30-50 percent of normal).
West
Moderate to heavy showers arrived in the Southwest, while unsettled, cool conditions continued across the Northwest.
Showers and thunderstorms (1-4 inches, locally more) associated in part with moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Lorena arrived in central Arizona, helping to stem further drought increases (at least temporarily) from the abysmal Southwestern monsoon season-to-date. Despite this week’s showers, 6-month rainfall has totaled a meager 10 to 50 percent of normal, with higher totals (70-100 percent of normal) noted in the mountains of central Arizona. The Southwestern monsoon typically runs from June 15-Sept. 30 and accounts for up to half the total annual precipitation in some parts of the Southwest.
Farther north, near- to below-normal temperatures as well as another round of moderate to heavy rain (1-3 inches) from the Pacific Northwest into the northern Rockies spurred additional reductions of Abnormal Dryness (D0) and Moderate Drought (D1). At week’s end, D0 and D1 were limited to locales still reporting longer-term precipitation deficits (12-month precipitation averaging near 75 percent of normal or less).
Midwest
Additional reductions to drought intensity and coverage across the northern half of the region contrasted with rapidly intensifying and expanding drought in the south. From Iowa into Michigan (including northern portions of Illinois and Indiana), another widespread soaking rainfall (1-6 inches) eased or eradicated lingering Abnormal Dryness (D0) and Moderate Drought (D1). Conversely, temperatures in the middle 90s coupled with acute short-term moisture deficits (60-day rainfall locally less than 30 percent of normal) led to an expansion of D0 and D1 as well as the introduction of Severe Drought (D2), most notably from southern Illinois eastward into Kentucky and neighboring portions of Indiana and Ohio. State-wide average topsoil moisture was rated 55 percent short to very short (according to USDA-NASS) as of September 22 in both Indiana and Ohio, and 86 percent poor to very poor in Kentucky. Reports from the field indicate Kentucky is experiencing the same type of “flash drought” being observed across much of the south; the impacts of “flash drought” often occur more quickly than the objective data indicates.
