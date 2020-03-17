Ford County Administrator and Public Information Officer J.D. Gilbert announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ford County, Kansas, March 17. The individual, who is over 60, traveled into the county and is being treated. The family is now under quarantine. 

