Ford County Administrator and Public Information Officer J.D. Gilbert announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ford County, Kansas, March 17. The individual, who is over 60, traveled into the county and is being treated. The family is now under quarantine.
First COVID-19 case in Ford County confirmed
- Shauna Rumbaugh
-
- Updated
- 0
Shauna Rumbaugh
Web Editor High Plains Journal
