A&L Biological Inc., a subsidiary of A&L Canada Laboratories Inc., announced it will research and develop products from cricket frass, a by-product of the Aspire Food Group’s future cricket production and processing facility in London, Ontario. Frass contains a wide range of nutrients “in readily-available form” that are necessary for plant development and soil health. In addition to key soil nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium; most of the frass consists of organic matter—a contributor to improved soil fertility and productivity.
A&L will provide expertise and specialized knowledge of bio-stimulant technology to develop bio-based fertilizer from cricket frass for sustainable and improved crop production. As technology advances in improving crop production and sustaining agriculture soils, innovation in crop nutrition and bio-stimulants will be a key component to the future of agriculture. A&L Biological has an established R&D platform for the discovery and development of bio-stimulant and bio-control technologies for practical, bio-based solutions to the agricultural industry.
"Frass at this scale is a new resource for agriculture production," said Soledad Saldías,Ph.D., research lab director and special projects for A&L Biologicals. "We will be researching the benefits for plant growth, soil health and nutrient uptake on the soil microbiome and microbial processes. Our goal is to develop a unique, frass based commercial product which leverages our expertise in bio-stimulants and bio-control technology to deliver a value-added, differentiated product.”
Saldías will lead the project, which has received funding from Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, or NGen. For more information, visit www.albiologicals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.