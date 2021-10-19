Increasing interest from individuals and organizations to utilize their genomic data is changing the landscape of genetic solutions and Resero Genomics is helping to lead the evolution.
Resero is a genomics services company specializing in DNA banking, genomic analysis and genetic data visualization. Living up to its Latin namesake, resero, which translated means “to unlock, uncover or reveal,” the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company has extended human genomic technology to DNA analysis for livestock, equine and companion animals.
“We are bringing the quality control standards of human DNA testing to the animal field,” says Aaron Larsen, Resero’s chief technology officer. “We have a higher level of checks and balances because for us, 99.9% accuracy isn’t good enough. That would mean one out of every 1,000 samples is wrong, which is unacceptable.”
Resero’s advanced approach to DNA lab services stems from its parent company, United Bio-Research Incorporated. With over 15 years of experience in the human genetic field, UBRI works with science and industry professionals to develop innovations and applications to utilize in medicine, genetics and agriculture sciences. In 2017, UBRI applied its capabilities to animal genomics and founded Resero, formally known as Agritech.
Resero provides test kits with human clinical-grade PAXgene blood collection tubes for DNA banking. These test tubes provide an added layer of quality control to ensure accurate and reproducible DNA sequence data, exceeding animal-industry standards. The high-quality blood tubes do not require refrigeration during shipping.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.reserogenomics.com.
