AgTrax, an industry-leading grain accounting software firm based in Hutchinson, Kansas, has announced its new Elevate advanced bin management software, which provides real-time bin inventory management of commodity volumes and average grading factors.
As part of the product launch, AgTrax created a new video explaining how Elevate makes your on-farm or commercial elevator bin management simple. The agriculture software solution puts all your bin management data at the fingertips. The video is available at https://youtu.be/UXSV8enaf9c.
AgTrax is known as the industry standard in grain accounting systems, offering an array of comprehensive, reliable integrated software programs and complete systems designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, cooperatives, ethanol production facilities, feed stores, agronomy service providers, petroleum providers and other types of businesses in agriculture. For more information on the new Elevate software, which provides traceability of grain movement across all facilities, email grow@elevate.ag or visit www.agtrax.com.
