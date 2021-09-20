Firestone Ag, Nashville, Tennessee, a business of Bridgestone Americas Inc., has launched a new line of agricultural rubber tracks designed to work with Case IH Quadtrac series tractors. The Firestone Maxi-TRI X rubber track is engineered at 32 inches wide and offers a large tread surface to help maximize tread life in the field. Optimized for performance in a variety of soil conditions, the Maxi-TRI X features a reliable design with excellent traction while minimizing compaction and ground disturbance.
The width helps to maximize wear life and minimize soil compaction. The design offers a thick edge optimized to help avoid damage due to stress and bending. A double-angled tread bar support and asymmetrical tread wall help promote traction, mud clean out and minimize mud lift up.
For more information see a dealer or visit https://commercial.firestone.com/en/agriculture/product/max-trix.
