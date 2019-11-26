The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a fire warning for Woodward County at the request of Woodward County Emergency Management.
The fire warning alert indicated that at 2:28 p.m. Central Standard Time, a dangerous wildfire located southwest of Mooreland was moving rapidly northeast.
The evacuation area boundary includes, on the west, Highway 50 and County Road 212; on the east, County Road 217; on the south, Country Road 41; and on the north, County Road 34.
Those in the evacuation area are urged to evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into the smoke.
Gov. said in a Facebook post, "My administration is actively engaged and closely monitoring the ongoing wildfires in Ellis and Woodward County in northwest Oklahoma. Please stay alert and listen to your local emergency responders and city officials for updates around developments and evacuations."
