According to Oklahoma Forestry Services before 8 p.m. on March 7, the 412 Fire in Beaver County, Oklahoma, was estimated at 13,000 acres. Firefighters from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas continue line construction, and the fire is 10% contained. The towns of Beaver and Forgan, Oklahoma, have been advised to evacuate, and some structural damage has been reported.
A Facebook post on Harper County Oklahoma Emergency Management reported that Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Beaver County Fairgrounds.
