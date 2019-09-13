Ford County Fire and EMS reported on Facebook that fire crews were dispatched to Cargill Meats east of Dodge City, Kansas, for a fire and smoke above the rendering side of the plant the afternoon of Sept. 13. The Dodge City Fire Department also responded, and the fire was contained and put out.
 
Crews remained on the scene for an hour. The damage is not expected to affect operations at the plant.
 
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.