unnamed (52).jpg

National FFA Officer Team (Courtesy photo.)

To celebrate National Ag Day, National FFA will provide virtual webinars on March 23 and 24. Monday’s sessions will begin at 1 p.m. EDT and discuss advocating, interacting with government officials and building an elevator pitch. Tuesday’s sessions will focus on storytelling, identifying audiences, and reviewing the agriculture, food and natural resources value chain.

