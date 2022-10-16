The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of four $100 scholarships for students placing first in one of the four SD Regional Land Evaluation Competitions this fall. The 2022 scholarship recipients are Layne Palmer, Kadoka; Nick Tollefson, Hitchcock-Tulare; Kasen Jansenn, DeSmet; and Kaylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central.
The scholarships are designed to encourage and reward students’ accomplishments in the field of land & soil management. Scholarships are made possible by a contribution to the SD FFA Foundation from the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition. "The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition is proud to partner with South Dakota FFA in helping students understand the benefits of soil health—decreased erosion and improved water infiltration, microbial activity, and fertility. The land evaluation contests offer the perfect opportunity to learn about the effects of different management practices. We believe the future of agriculture depends on the next generation, and the SDSHC works closely with educators in a variety of ways to help students understand soil health concepts and the importance of sustainable land management," said Levi Neuharth, chairman of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.
