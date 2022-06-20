Six Kansas FFA members were recently elected to serve as the 2022-23 Kansas FFA Officer team at the 94th Kansas FFA Convention. As state officers, they will represent more than 10,866 Kansas FFA members.
The 2022-23 Kansas FFA Officer team includes: President Karlie Albright, Royal Valley FFA; Vice President Kirsten Kyger, Russell FFA; Secretary Aidan Yoho, Yates Center FFA; Treasurer Emma Kepley, Riverton FFA; Reporter Cali Newdigger, Skyline FFA; and Sentinel Mackenzie Anderson, Greeley County FFA.
The state FFA officer team will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership, and service. Kansas FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.
Through the partnership between the Kansas FFA Foundation and the Midwest Ford Dealers Association, each of the elected officers will be receiving a $500 scholarship to further their educational goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.