The South Dakota FFA Foundation is using funds raised on Giving Tuesday, including a match grant from Wendy Mortenson Agency/American Family Insurance, to provide five FFA chapters with sets of 10 FFA jackets for their chapters. Through a competitive application process of the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the following FFA chapters have been selected to receive the funds: Belle Fourche, Estelline, Harrisburg, Leola, and Sisseton.
South Dakota FFA Foundation Executive Director Gerri Ann Eide said, “Having chapter-owned jackets will help encourage students to become involved and give FFA a try. They can experience the pride, dignity and honor of wearing a blue corduroy FFA jacket, as well as be inspired to become more involved and purchase their own jacket. We are so thankful to the Wendy Mortenson Agency/American Family Insurance for providing a match, and all those who donated to this valuable cause.”
