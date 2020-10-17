Together, the National FFA Organization and DEKALB brand corn recently united at the NASCAR race in Kansas. The partnership included the unveiling of the No. 14 DEKALB FFA Ford Mustang driven by Clint Bowyer, with dual historical wings for both the FFA emblem and DEKALB winged ear of corn. The special wing-designed car represents iconic roots in agriculture, with a tradition of leadership, personal growth and success.
With a legacy of performance, the FFA and DEKALB are focused on improving the future of agriculture, and together will offer students the opportunity to qualify for the Winning Has Roots scholarship.
“I’m honored to drive the No. 14 DEKALB FFA Ford Mustang in my home state of Kansas,” said Bowyer. “My roots are not only in Kansas, but also in agriculture. It’s a privilege to partner with DEKALB and FFA to bring ag students this scholarship.”
The Winning Has Roots scholarship will help one qualified student fund their continued education. The scholarship amount will be determined by the number of laps Bowyer completes at the Hollywood Casino 400. A base amount of $6,400 is to be awarded to the Winning Has Roots recipient, with an increase of $14 for every lap Bowyer completed. If all 267 laps are completed, the scholarship will increase to $10,138. If Bowyer wins the race, the scholarship will be increased to $14,000. This is the second annual scholarship program for the DEKALB brand.
For more information about the Winning Has Roots scholarship, visit DEKALB.com/Scholarship and follow the conversation with #WinningHasRoots and #GoClintGo.
