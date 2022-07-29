Dear farmers and ranchers suffering in the drought and heat:
We see the impact of the heat and drought through the images of your dried-up crops, parched earth and dead cattle and our hearts hurt for you. We can’t imagine how difficult it must be for you and won’t offer meaningless platitudes like, “We know how you feel.”
Truthfully, we have no idea what it must feel like to watch your life and livelihood suffer such cruel stress from the weather. One day, Mother Nature is your friend, the next day, your mortal enemy.
We can’t imagine what it must feel like to look at the weather map and extended forecast and see high temperatures in the 100-plus degrees range for the foreseeable future. When us non-farm folks see that map, we think about what we’re going to wear, what things we can stay inside for and look for cooler weather. But you guys look at it and see your income diminish and maybe even disappear. We wonder when cooler weather will come; you wonder if your farm will survive.
We don’t know how you feel, but we care. We grieve for you, for your animals, for your family and for your community. We are sorry you are going through this.
But please know we are care for you, even though we don’t know how to practically show that other than with our words, a phone call, a note, or even by sharing this post with you.
We offer up prayers for rain, for strength, for courage, and for your family.
You are the most hope-filled people we know because every seed you plant, ever animal that gives birth under your care, are all symbols of faith and hope for a better tomorrow.
We admire you greatly. Many of us, like me, don’t have the courage to do what you do every day, to literally bet the farm on your future, but we are grateful for you.
At every meal, we’ll silently bow our head and give thanks for your hands, your heart, and your hope that grows the food we eat
Rick McNary is with Shop Kansas Farms and is from Potwin, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.