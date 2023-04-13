Ag Policy.png

A federal judge in North Dakota has blocked the Biden administration’s new definition of “waters of the United States” from taking effect in 24 states.

Judge Daniel Hovland of the District of North Dakota issued his ruling on April 12, granting 24 states who sued the Environmental Protection Agency over the rule in February a preliminary injunction after finding they have “persuasively shown that the new 2023 rule poses a threat to their sovereign rights and amounts to irreparable harm.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.