TV White Space broadband antenna being installed in Tillman County.

OSU researchers install a TV white space transmitter and antenna on a cell phone tower in southwest Oklahoma to deliver broadband service. The project involves a partnership with Pioneer Telephone Cooperative based in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

The Federal Communications Commission has updated its national broadband service map with a detailed list of internet providers available at both household and business locations. The Oklahoma Broadband Office strongly encourages the public to review the map for accuracy and submit challenges to the data if needed by Jan. 13, 2023.

Challenge information collected through Jan. 13 will be used to determine each state’s share of the $42.45 billion provided by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. Brian Whitacre, Oklahoma State University Extension specialist in agricultural economics, said challenge responses will be critical to the amount of grant money Oklahoma receives for broadband upgrades.

Submitting an availability challenge on the new National Broadband Map using a mobile browser.

