FarmlandFinder, a digital toolset for farmland professionals, has raised a $3 million Series Seed funding round. Cultivian Sandbox led the round with participation from Iowa Farm Bureau’s Rural Vitality Fund and Next Level Ventures.
FarmlandFinder offers simple, easy-to-use market intelligence and data management tools to farmland professionals, including landowners, brokers, appraisers, ag lenders and land investment firms. This digital suite of tools gives farmland professionals access to the most complete and up-to-date farmland market data in the Midwest, as well as analytical tools to help make informed decisions and operate more efficiently.
FarmlandFinder will use the funding to expand its team in order to help more landowners, ag lenders and land investment firms leverage data to grow their business.
