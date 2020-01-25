When Trenton, Missouri-based American Family Insurance Agent Cara McClellan walks the show floor at the 2020 Western Farm Show each year, she regularly sees many of the customers she serves. That’s a good feeling for McClellan, as the Western Farm Show meets the needs of the many farm families she serves.
AFI is once again a co-sponsor of the Western Farm Show, now in its 59th year, and an integral partner to the ranchers and farmers who attend the show each year. Most consumers recognize AFI for its home and auto coverage, McClellan said. But insuring farms is one of its leading services. That’s another reason AFI takes such pride in being a co-sponsor, she said.
“Being a co-sponsor strengthens our partnerships with our current and prospective families,” McClellan said. “The farm show offers them a valuable opportunity to see the newest, cutting-edge equipment and spend time away from the farm to learn new ways to grow their operations.”
Part of AFI’s sponsorship supports the Western Farm Show’s FFA Day, which brings thousands of Kansas and Missouri FFA students to the show. As a part of a farming family and mom to a young son, McClellan says AFI’s support of FFA Day has special meaning.
“My son is used to looking at equipment and climbing on it. So I enjoy watching the FFA students walking through the show and experiencing the wonder of it all,” McClellan said.
Carrolton, Missouri AFI Agent Mack Molloy says AFI has protected the interests of the American farmer, their home and farming operation for generations. As such, more than 60 AFI agents from across Missouri and Kansas will attend the 2020 Western Farm Show to support those families and their communities.
Locally, AFI agents have insured 3 million farm-related acres in Kansas and 4 million acres in Missouri in recent years. Combined, the company insures nearly 18,000 farms in Kansas and Missouri.
“It may be a new year, but our commitment to the Western Farm Show isn’t new,” Molloy said. “This show aligns perfectly with our mission to help rural families protect their farms and their dreams. From AFI’s early beginnings insuring Wisconsin farmers more than 80 years ago, we continue to keep the interests of rural America at the forefront.”
McClellan encourages AFI customers to contact their local agents for complimentary tickets to the show. Additionally, she said the AFI booth will have giveaways each day of the show, including a Terry Redlin print, a big screen TV and a firearm.
The Western Farm Show is the premier indoor farm show, located in the heart of agriculture, and features hundreds of exhibits with the latest farm and ranch equipment and technologies. The show also features the always popular Family Living Center and Health and Safety Roundup. Molloy says the show is a reunion of sorts, gathering friends, family and neighbors for an exciting look at the tools of the trade. The show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 21 to 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 23, at the American Royal Complex, 1701 American Royal Court, in Kansas City, Missouri.
“So many families are looking forward to this weekend in February each year,” Molloy said.”It offers so many opportunities to connect and make important decisions about their farming operations.”
