Nearly 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas wrapped up business for their farm organization during Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting Dec. 5.

Wilson County farmer Joe Newland delivers his acceptance speech after being elected president of Kansas Farm Bureau by delegates at the organization's 104th annual meeting. (Courtesy photo.)

The policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and energy production.

