Whether it’s a natural disaster or an ordinary day, farmers and ranchers are always at the top of my mind. Agriculture is the lifeblood of the South Dakota economy, and I am committed to doing everything I can to ensure that our farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to help feed our country. I’m fortunate to be a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, which gives me an important platform from which to address the needs of South Dakota ag producers.

Right now, a big focus of mine is the 2023 farm bill. I’ve already begun to hold a series of roundtables to hear from South Dakota farmers and ranchers about what they need from the 2023 bill, and I plan to continue introducing proposals that I hope to get included in it.

