Farmer sentiment improves, but farmers are still concerned about rising costs and inflation. (Courtesy of Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer/James Mintert.)

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer farmer sentiment index rose 14 points in August to a reading of 117. The rise in the overall measure of agricultural producer sentiment was driven by increases in both the Index of Current Conditions, which rose 9 points to 118, and the Index of Future Expectations, which climbed 16 points to 116.

The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Aug. 15 to 19, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released both the August Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports.

