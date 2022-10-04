The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer farmer sentiment index declined 5 points to a reading of 112 in September. The decline in farmer sentiment was primarily the result of producers’ weakened perception of current conditions, as the Current Conditions Index declined 9 points to 109.

Farmer sentiment drifts lower, rising interest rates contribute to uneasiness. (Chart courtesy of Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer/James Mintert.)

The Index of Future Expectations also weakened slightly, declining 3 points from a month earlier to a reading of 113. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Sept. 19 to 23.

