The two-day Farm Transitions Conference will return to the Gateway Hotel in Ames Feb. 9 to 10, 2023. Whether you want to begin farming, are looking to transition your farm business to the next generation or simply want to know more about farm estate planning, this conference will provide expert answers and insight.

Hosted by the Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, participants will hear from more than a dozen professionals including attorneys, farmland owners and managers, financial experts and mediators.

