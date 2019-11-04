On Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District will host Farm Succession and Tax Control at the Southeast Extension Center in Parsons. The average age of the American farmer is 57.5 years, yet many do not have any plans lined out for their farms after they are retired or gone. Not having a will or trust can create a lot of problems later on, but many people do not know how to get started on creating one.
The Farm Succession and Tax Control program will cover the details of creating wills and trusts, dealing with the legal issues of estate planning, and also controlling taxes in the meantime. Come get the information you need so you can talk with your family about farm inheritance plans during the Thanksgiving holiday. Much of the information covered will be useful for any asset owners with interests in wills, trusts, and estate planning, not just for those with farms.
Join us Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Extension Center in Parsons (25092 Ness Rd, Parsons). Cost is just $5 and payable at the door. Dinner will be served during the program. Please call 620-724-8233 to let us know you are coming. This program is graciously sponsored by: Community National Bank and Trust For more information, please contact James Coover, Crop Production Agent, jcoover@ksu.edu or 620-724-8233.
