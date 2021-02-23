Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding assistance free of charge to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, received a generous boost to operations through Giving Hearts Day.
Giving Hearts Day is an annual fundraising campaign that benefits charitable organizations in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. The 24-hour online day of giving allows individuals to maximize their contributions thanks to matching funds provided by generous donors.
This year, Farm Rescue supporters raised $66,081 for the North Dakota-based nonprofit, surpassing the organization's previous Giving Hearts Day record of $42,186.00 set in 2020. This year's sum was provided by 533 donors from 21 states, compared to 474 donors from 20 states just one year ago. Despite many COVID-related challenges in 2020, Farm Rescue reached an important milestone by assisting its 700th family in crisis. The organization also expanded its service territory to include a seventh state—now offering support to farmers throughout Kansas.
All donations received on Giving Hearts Day will be used to continue Farm Rescue's volunteer-based planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding efforts in 2021, as more rural families realize assistance following unexpected crises.
"A huge thank you to everyone who participated in supporting our mission on Giving Hearts Day," said Bill Gross, founder and president, Farm Rescue. "Your donation has a direct impact on our ability to continue helping farm and ranch families throughout the region. Thank you for being a Farm Rescue.!"
As a whole, this year's Giving Hearts Day campaign raised nearly $22 million for more than 500 North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities.
